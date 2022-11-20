LONDON (Reuters) – A British comedian ripped up £10,000 on Sunday after issuing an ultimatum to former England captain David Beckham to relinquish his role as Qatar’s World Cup ambassador.

Beckham, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has come under fire for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws.

Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would tear up the money before the tournament started.

On Sunday, Lycett, wearing a rainbow-colored outfit, posted footage of himself putting two stacks of five-pound notes through a wood chipper. Lycett has said before that Beckham was a “gay icon” working for Qatar, which is “one of the worst places in the world to be gay”.

Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the comedian’s ultimatum.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and World Cup organizers have warned visitors against public displays of affection but said everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or background, is welcome to attend.

The country also denies allegations of abuse against workers and bribery to win the rights to host the Cup.

(By Andrew MacAskill)