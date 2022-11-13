with videoThe well-known British comedian Joe Lycett (34) promises to donate more than 11,000 euros of his own money to charities if David Beckham stops as ambassador of the World Cup in Qatar. If he doesn’t stop, Lycett will put the money in a shredder live on the internet next week. Given his history, he almost certainly keeps his word.

David Beckham is an icon for the LGBTI community, Joe Lycett said in a video on Twitter, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times as of this afternoon. He was the first major footballer to do photo shoots for gay magazines, often spoke about his gay fans and married a Spice Girl, Victoria. “The most gay thing you can do as a person,” jokes Lycett, who is also part of the community.

But his message is serious. Lycett finds it indigestible that gay icon Beckham has signed a deal to promote the World Cup in Qatar, reportedly for 10 million pounds (11.5 million euros). He calls Qatar "one of the worst places in the world to be gay." "It's illegal there, you can get jail time and, if you're a Muslim, possibly the death penalty."



Beckham always describes football as something that can bring about positive change. He can now prove that, says Lycett. He picks up a stack of bills – a thousand pounds for every million Beckham allegedly catches – and promises to donate it to charities that support LGBTI people in football. That is, if David cuts ties with the organization.

“If you don’t, I’ll put this money in a shredder next Sunday at noon, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup,” Lycett said. “Not only the money, but also your status as an LGBTI icon will be destroyed.”

The comedian says he will broadcast the shredding live on a specially registered website, benderslikebeckham.com. It's a pun referring to the movie Bend it like Beckham, which now means "gays like Beckham." A clock on the site counts down to the possible shredding moment. "Looking forward to hearing from you," he concludes.

‘Incredibly disappointing’

Beckham has not yet responded. The former footballer has been under fire for some time because of his deal. England's largest LGBTI support group calls it "incredibly disappointing" that someone "standing on a pedestal" is taking money from the community to promote an event in Qatar, reports The Guardian.

The committed Joe Lycett, one of England’s best-known comedians, is not one of half measures. Two years ago, he officially changed his name to Hugo Boss, after the fashion brand of the same name had repeatedly threatened lawsuits against small companies that also have ‘Boss’ in their name. Last year he tackled Shell with a documentary series because of alleged ‘greenwashing’, or advertising as if you are being very environmentally friendly, while Shell is not according to him.



