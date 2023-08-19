Home page World

The McDougall Creek Fire burns in West Kelowna, British Columbia. © Bc Wildfire Service/Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa

Canada is grappling with the worst wildfire season in the country’s history. Particularly devastating fires are currently raging in British Columbia. A state of emergency has now been declared for the province.

VICTORIA – The devastating forest fires in Canada continue to spread. According to media reports, British Columbia Prime Minister David Eby declared a state of emergency for the entire province on the Pacific coast. A number of houses and apartments in the West Kelowna area on Okanagan Lake, which is popular with tourists, had previously been destroyed by the flames. 36,000 people live in the city. A state of emergency was already in place for the town itself.

The city of Kelowna, with nearly 150,000 people on the opposite side of the lake, has also been affected by the fires. Officials say the fires are expected to continue to spread. Across the province, 15,000 people have been asked to leave their homes. There was an evacuation warning for more than 20,000 other people. Wildfires are also raging in Canada’s neighboring Northwest Territories.

Canada has been battling wildfires in several parts of the country for months. Wildfires are an annual phenomenon in many parts of Canada, which often require people to be evacuated. However, this year is the worst known wildfire season in the country’s history. With climate change, experts warn that fires will become more frequent and more destructive. In the prairie provinces of western Canada, the average temperature has risen by 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to the Department of Environment and Climate Change. dpa