British activists from Extinction Rebellion will in future rely on cooperation instead of confrontation. A mass demonstration is to take place soon.

London – The radical environmental movement Extinction Rebellion isn’t just making friends with its sensational actions. In Germany, for example, the Union is demanding tougher penalties for climate activists, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) admits that he doesn’t like their actions.

A rethinking of the movement now appears to have taken place in Britain, judging by a resolution entitled ‘We quit’. The climate activists published the letter on December 31 on their website. Accordingly, for the time being they no longer want to stick themselves and block roads.

British climate activists are becoming tamer: constant evolution of tactics is necessary

“As we ring in the new year, we have made the controversial decision to temporarily move away from public disruption as our primary tactic,” the letter said. Recognize and celebrate the power of disruption to sound the alarm. But one also believes that it is necessary to “constantly develop tactics”.

It is now most urgent to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance in order to bring about the transition to a more just society working together towards an end to the “fossil age”. The politicians, greedy and fat from profits, would not do this without pressure.

British Extinction Rebellion change tactics: The focus is on building a collective power

“At a time when speaking up and taking action is criminalized, building collective power, growing numerically and prospering by building bridges is a radical act,” the activists continue. This year, prioritize participation over arrest, and relationships over roadblocks, while standing together so we can no longer be ignored. The aim is to get 100,000 people to surround the Houses of Parliament in London on April 21.

The letter could also be a response to the Conservative government in London tightening laws in response to protests by Extinction Rebellion and other groups. Boris Johnson’s government was already planning to restrict the right to demonstrate.

Actions of Extinction Rebellion: Opponents see them as acts of vandalism

Extinction Rebellion is also drawing attention to its goals in many other countries with unconventional actions. In Germany they have, among other things, in Munich caused traffic chaosby sticking themselves to the street. In Paris, activists stuck themselves to a luxury sports car at the auto show. Proponents speak of a shock tactic to raise awareness of the climate catastrophe. For opponents, these are acts of vandalism or at least annoying hindrances in everyday life.