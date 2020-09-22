Residents of the city of Leighton Buzzard and its environs in the British county of Bedfordshire on September 8 felt an earthquake, which caused a lot of talk – tremors in this area are extremely rare. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5 points. On September 13, Leighton Buzzard was struck by another shock – a force of 2.1 points. And now, on September 22nd, as reported BBC, an earthquake was registered in the city again – this time with a magnitude of 3 points.

Local residents, who wrote on social networks that their houses “shook and rocked,” do not know what to think. One of the netizens Matt Stewart, who lives outside the city, says that he was almost thrown out of bed, and several paintings fell from the wall. “My wife ran down the stairs with the words: ‘Oh no, just not one more!“ … You just do not control anything. And I would like to know what is happening – this is the third. Very strange, ”he wrote.

Another user reported that he felt like a truck had crashed into his house.

Leighton Buzzard yoga teacher Lydia Strange caught the first earthquake in the middle of an online lesson – so this moment was recorded on video. Lydia says that at first she decided that her house was falling apart. However, in all three cases, there were no destruction and casualties.

“This is definitely unusual – three earthquakes in the same area in a month. But not unprecedented “, – commented on the situation to the publication Daily star seismologist Richard Luckett.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that at the end of July, an earthquake struck Ukraine.

