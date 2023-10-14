Michael Caine participated in 160 films, including “Sleuth,” “Interstellar,” and “Batman.”

He received six nominations at the Academy Awards, two of which he won, the first for the movie “Hannah and Her Sisters” directed by Woody Allen in 1986 and the second for the movie “The Cider House Rules” in 1986. 2000.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Kane said: “I keep saying that I am retiring. Well, I am retiring now.”

He continued, “I said to myself that I recently participated in a movie in which I played the lead role and my performance received amazing praise. What will I do next and will I be able to provide the best?”

The film “The Great Escaper”, which opened in the United Kingdom on October 6, tells the true story of World War II veteran Bernie Jordan, who escaped from a retirement home to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Normandy landings in 1944.

His performance in this work, which co-starred with Glenda Jackson, who died in June at the age of 87, received great praise.