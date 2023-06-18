RV: British Challenger tanks delivered to Ukraine spotted for the first time near the front

In Ukraine, British Challenger tanks handed over to Kyiv were first seen near the front. The corresponding video on Sunday, June 18, was published by the Telegram channel “Warmen of the Russian Spring”.

The footage shows how one combat vehicle drives along a dirt road. At the same time, in the background you can see private houses, next to which defensive structures with barbed wire were erected.

“This speaks in favor of the fact that the footage was not taken in the area far from the front of the training ground,” the channel noted.

At the end of March, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London plans to transfer a company of Challenger 2 tanks and new ammunition to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. It was noted that the UK will also provide Kyiv with armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium.