The Guardian: British Challenger 2 tank destroyed in combat for the first time since 1994

The British Challenger 2 tank for the first time since the start of use in 1994 was destroyed on the battlefield by Russian troops. Writes about it The Guardian.

A video with a smoking tank appeared on social networks, the newspaper notes. The combat vehicle was destroyed near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction.

The Challenger 2 has been in service since 1994, making it the first time the tank has been destroyed in combat in nearly 30 years. Another tank was destroyed in Iraq in 2003, but then it happened due to falling under friendly fire, the publication specified.

The UK has delivered 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of military assistance.

According to Forbes magazine, the loss of the tank came just days after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showed it off in a video interview with the brigade.