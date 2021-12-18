British Minister David Frost, who led Brexit talks with Boris Johnson, is leaving the government, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Quoting a senior cabinet official as a source, the paper said Frost will step down in January 2022 out of “disappointment” with the direction of government policy.

The office in Downing Street, Johnson’s home, did not immediately respond to questions from the AFP, in what would have been another setback for the weakened Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The paper reported in its online version that Frost filed his resignation a week ago but was persuaded to wait until New Year’s.

The source, who requested anonymity, said Frost was against the government’s new restrictions on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the “zero” climate target and tax increases.

Johnson’s situation is very precarious after this week’s rebellion of 100 members of his party’s lawmakers in voting on measures against covid-19 and the loss of a seat in local elections.

Furthermore, weeks ago a scandal was generated by the news that a party was held in Downing Street for Christmas 2020, despite the restrictions in place at the time.

The losing of the partial election led to speculation among conservatives about Johnson’s leadership of the party, and Frost could aspire to that post.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?