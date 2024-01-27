12-year-old Rory Bidwell made headlines worldwide last week with an IQ score of 162. That would be a better score than that of the famous scientist Albert Einstein, who reportedly reached 160 in the past. Asked whether he would rather have a career as an Einstein or as a footballer, Rory is clear: 'As a footballer. Soccer is my life'.
Foreign editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#British #boy #higher #score #Einstein #39Football #first39
Leave a Reply