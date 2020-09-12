British boxer Umar Sadik was hospitalized in one of many Moscow clinics after being defeated by Russian Fedor Chudinov, studies TASS…

The company’s correspondents have been knowledgeable about this by the athlete’s workforce.

Recall that Chudinov knocked out the Briton within the struggle for the WBA gold belt within the second middleweight title. The struggle passed off in Khimki close to Moscow on September 11.

As beforehand reported, after the battle Sadik didn’t orientate himself in area, he wanted an oxygen masks. The medical doctors offered the athlete with immediate medical help.

Later, the Briton grew to become unwell through the doping management. An ambulance was known as for him.

The athlete’s workforce famous that after the struggle Sadik additionally started to “cough up blood”. He was hospitalized in one of many Moscow hospitals. On the identical time, the company’s interlocutor didn’t specify the character of the boxer’s well being issues.

