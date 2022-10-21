British bookmakers call former Prime Minister Boris Johnson one of the favorites for the post of head of government. This is stated on October 21 on the website of the betting platform Betfair.

Boris Johnson is the new second contender for Tory leadership after he appears to have garnered significant support among Conservative MPs.

The leading position in the race for the premiership is still occupied by the former head of the Ministry of Finance Rishi Sunak. In third place is the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt.

On the eve of the newspaper The Times allowed the participation of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the struggle for the post of head of government after the resignation of the current Prime Minister Liz Truss. It was noted that Johnson never hid his desire to return to the post of head of government.

In turn, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov pointed out the oddity of Johnson’s possible return to office. Pushkov added that this would mean devaluing the position of prime minister, the concept of leadership as such, and turning the position into a function of “political decorum.” He also recalled that Truss came to leadership in the country through empty demagogy.

At the same time, the UK proposed to ban Johnson from running for prime minister. According to the deputy head of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party, Daisy Cooper, the future of the country should be decided by voters, not conservative parliamentarians.

Liz Truss announced her resignation as British Prime Minister on 20 October. According to the politician, the election of a new prime minister will be held next week. Until then, she will be acting head of government.

Truss held office for only 44 days. Her tenure as prime minister was the shortest in British history.

The head of the committee of the Conservative Party in Parliament, Graham Brady, explained the procedure for choosing a new head of the cabinet. To participate in them, it is necessary to enlist the support of at least 100 Conservative deputies. If there is only one such candidate, he will automatically head the government on October 24. If there are several of them, then elections with the participation of all members of the Conservative Party will be held on October 28.