12/25/2023

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Ineos, Jim Ratcliffe, became a minority shareholder in Manchester United (England), purchasing a 25% stake for US$33 per share, the club announced last Sunday (24), following a process of sales that lasted more than 12 months.

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani also intended to buy the club, but withdrew from the process, saying he would not increase the $6 billion offer, leaving the British billionaire free to close the deal with the club's owners. , the Glazer family.

Petrochemical company Ineos, which also operates in the sports segment, will take over the management of Manchester United's football operations and invest US$300 million in the club.

“As part of the transaction, Ineos has accepted the Board of Directors’ request to be delegated responsibility for managing the club’s football operations,” Manchester United said in a statement.

“This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and academies, as well as two seats on the board of Manchester United PLC and the boards of Manchester United Football Club.”

Ratcliffe-based Ineos also owns French club Nice, Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport and works with Ivory Coast's Racing Club Abidjan. The company is also behind the Grenadiers, one of the most successful cycling teams in the world.

