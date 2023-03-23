The American Glazer family has owned Manchester United since May 2005. In November last year, the family announced that it was considering a sale. Ratcliffe is keen to take over the Glazers’ 69% stake, while the offer from Qatar is for the full 100% of the club.

Most Premier League clubs are foreign-owned. At Manchester United, the Dutch Wout Weghorst, Donny van de Beek and Tyrell Malacia, among others, play. Erik ten Hag is the trainer. The club is currently third in the Premier League.