LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Vice Governor Dave Ramsden favored further rate hikes on Thursday but said he would consider cuts if the economy and inflationary pressures turned out differently than he expected.

Ramsden is the latest member of the Monetary Policy Committee to mention the possibility of cutting rates at some point, after the Bank of England said this month that market expectations for rates above 5% were too high.

“While my bias is tighter, if the economy evolves differently from my expectation and persistent inflation is no longer a concern, then I would consider lowering the bank rate, as appropriate,” Ramsden said in a speech at King’s College London.

But Ramsden also said he “will continue to vote to hit back hard” if inflationary pressures prove more persistent than expected. He described his approach as “vigilant and reactive”.

A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed most economists believe the Bank of England will raise rates again next month to 3.5% from 3.0%, although nearly a quarter of them said it was likely. that there is a greater increase in interest rates to 3.75%.

The central bank has raised interest rates eight times since December 2021.

