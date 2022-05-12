LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s central bank will have to raise borrowing costs to rein in rising inflation and there are risks that price pressures from rising wages will be stronger than it thinks, the bank’s vice president said. Bank of England Dave Ramsden told Bloomberg News.

“I don’t think we’ve gone far enough (in raising) the bank rate yet, but I think what we’ve already done is having an impact,” he said in an interview published on Thursday.

Last week, the British central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 1.0%, the highest level since 2009, and said further increases “may still be appropriate in the coming months” as it forecasts inflation to exceed 10%. later this year, possibly causing a recession.

“Given what we know about the UK job market, I wouldn’t be surprised if it got a little tighter,” Ramsden said. “I think there are upside risks for inflation (in the) medium term.”

(By William Schomberg)