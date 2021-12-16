LONDON (Reuters) – The British central bank on Thursday became the first major BC in the world to raise borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, which affected the global economy, saying inflation should reach 6% in April, three times its target.

Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (BoE) to keep the interest rate at 0.1%, due to a further increase in coronavirus cases.

The pound sterling jumped against the US dollar and hit its highest level since Nov. 30, while yields on two-year interest-rate gilts rose more than 7 bps for the day to 0.56 %, highest since December 1st.

“The Committee continues to believe that there are bilateral risks around the medium-term inflation outlook, but that some modest tightening of monetary policy over the projection period will likely be necessary to sustainably meet the 2% inflation target” , said the BoE.

The nine-member committee voted eight to one to raise the base rate from 0.1% to 0.25%, with Silvana Tenreyro, an outsider, as the movement’s only dissident.

The British central bank cut its growth forecasts for December and the first quarter of 2022 due to the spread of Ômicron.

(By David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

