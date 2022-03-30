Parker suffered from an inoperable brain tumor. The band announced on Instagram that he died “peacefully surrounded by his family and bandmates” on Wednesday. Parker was on stage until the very end.

Dhe British singer Tom Parker from the boy band “The Wanted” has lost the fight against cancer. The group announced the death of the 33-year-old on Wednesday on their official Instagram account. Parker suffered from an inoperable brain tumor. Despite the illness, Parker had performed with his four bandmates on a reunion tour until the end.

The other band members of The Wanted (“Glad You Came”) were devastated by the “tragic and premature loss”. Parker died “peacefully surrounded by his family and bandmates” around noon on Wednesday, the statement said. Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey and two children.

Kelsey wrote on Instagram that her heart was broken. “Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.” Numerous celebrities shared their condolences on Wednesday, including pop star Ed Sheeran and Take That’s Howard Donald.