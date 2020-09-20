UK government announced higher fines for citizens who violate self-isolation regime, newspaper reports The daily telegraph…

According to the newspaper, the corresponding measures will take effect from next week, the amount of penalties can range from one to 10 thousand pounds sterling ($ 1.3 thousand – $ 13 thousand).

It is noted that a fine is provided for those who repeatedly violated quarantine with a positive test for COVID-19. This punishment is also provided for people who ignore the order to go to self-isolation.

In this way, the British authorities hope to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the United Kingdom.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a second wave of coronavirus infection begins in the country. In this regard, he allowed the most stringent measures to be taken, up to a new national quarantine.