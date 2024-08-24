The Times: UK authorities have developed a plan in case of Larry the cat’s death

The British authorities have developed a special plan in case of the death of 17-year-old cat Larry, who works at Downing Street, the residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reports The Times newspaper.

“Senior officials who have worked in Downing Street over the past year have devised a plan to announce the death of Larry the cat,” the publication says.

The plan is called “Larry Bridges” and is a reference to the code names given to protect details of royal death preparations. For example, photographs of Larry were specifically selected for publication after the news of his death.

It is reported that despite his age, Larry “is currently feeling well.”

Earlier it became known that during the parliamentary elections, the Larry the Cat account spoke out against the Tories.