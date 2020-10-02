British children’s book author Michael Rosen at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in October 2019 (CHARLIE BRYAN / MAXPPP)

All his life, Michael Rosen had only one goal, to give children a taste for reading. The author of numerous bestsellers and a star in children’s publishing, he was born at the end of the war, in 1946, into a Polish Jewish family near London. He was first a teacher, then he did theater, radio, and above all wrote nearly 200 books in 46 years. In short, if he is little known here, on the other side of the Channel, he is a celebrity. Except that the coronavirus does not care about notoriety, and the author, after having disdained by his own admission the barrier gestures, therefore found himself, like many anonymous, between life and death, on a ventilator. in hospital, for seven weeks.

It is this virtual disappearance that he tells the British newspaper The Guardian, an interview which, on social networks, earned him a lot of thanks. No doubt because Michael Rosen reminds us of what we have forgotten a bit quickly. He describes, for example, the evening of March when the disease struck him down, the plunge into an artificial coma without any certainty of getting out of it, the experience of imminent death, and above all, the return to the surface, diminished, marked, changed , “different”, he said. Seven months later, he can no longer see with his left eye, cannot hear very well, his breath is short and his voice muffled. And then there are the inopportune dizziness, unresponsive toes, and constant pain. “Then, how are you doing !”, he says to the journalist. It’s okay. But if testimonials are needed, then here’s hers: “This is what the virus does to those who stay, those who don’t die.”

It’s a bit like at the end of a war, we count the dead, we honor them, but not the disabled Michael Rosen, British writer The Guardian

At 74, Michael Rosen had to relearn everything: talk, get up, walk, write. “Me, I’m lucky, he said smiling, my neurons weren’t too damaged. “

His message is that at a time when the million dead mark has been crossed, the number of survivors is even greater, and that, to face the second wave, it is they who you have to listen and consider. They who are still standing.