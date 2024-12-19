The UK government has proposed a momentous change to its copyright laws to enable artificial intelligence companies (AI) use protected content to train their models without the need to obtain prior permissions, unless creators choose to exclude their works. This measure, which according to the Keir Starmer executive seeks to resolve one of the greatest legal uncertainties of the digital era, has generated a strong opposition on the part of the creative industrywhich fears for its economic sustainability.

The proposal, officially presented for public consultation, would allow technology companies such as Google and OpenAI freely access content copyrighted for training AI models. According to the government, this legal flexibility aims stimulate the development of technology sectorwhich is seen as a key driver of the UK’s economic growth. However, representatives of the creative industry, which generates £126 billion annually, believe the measure endangers your survival.

One of the most controversial aspects It is the “reservation of rights” system proposed by the government. According to this provision, creators who do not want their works to be used must make a opt-out processa mechanism that many consider unviable. Ed Newton-Rex, composer and creators’ rights activist, called this system “totally unfair,” arguing that individual artists they lack the resources to manage these exclusions effectively.

Prominent figures in the music industry, such as Paul McCartney, have expressed concern about the devastating impact What this measure could have on the future of emerging creators. McCartney warned that AI could “take over” the creative sector, leaving young composers and writers no opportunities to develop their careers, and considers stricter regulations that protect copyright necessary.









Personality law

Beeban Kidron, member of the House of Lords and defender of creators’ rights, was deeply disappointed with the government proposal. According to her, the government is ready to deliver “the creativity and livelihoods of a sector that contributes £126 billion annually to the British economy.” Your concerns are shared by more than 37,000 professionals creatives, including musicians like Kate Bush and Thom Yorkeand writers like Stephen Frywho signed a statement denouncing the unauthorized use of their works as an “unfair threat.”

In the publishing sector, the Publishers Association and the News Media Association have also raised their voices. Dan Conway, executive director of the Publishers Association, noted that “no objective case has been made for a new copyright exception” and criticized the lack of a robust rights reservation process. Owen Meredith, chief executive of the News Media Association, insisted that publishers must maintain control over when and how your content is usedand receive a compensation fair

The government, for its part, has pledged to impose greater transparency requirements on AI companies. These must reveal what content they use to train their models, how they obtain it and what they generate with it. However, details about how these regulations will be implemented remain uncertain, with many fearing that large tech conglomerates could circumvent the rules.

The public consultation will also explore the possibility of introducing a “personality right” similar to the US model, which would protect celebrities that your voice or image be replicated by AI systems without your consent. This issue became relevant after Scarlett Johansson confronted OpenAI for developing a voice assistant supposedly based on her.

New sources of income

From the technology sector, the organization TechUK, which represents technology companies, welcomed the proposal, arguing that it could unlock new business opportunities and encourage innovation. However, technology companies are more reluctant to accept strict transparency rules for commercial reasons.

Data Protection Officer Chris Bryant defended the proposal as a “win-win” for both parties. According to him, the intention is create a legal framework allowing more content licensing and new revenue streams for creators. However, he acknowledged that the opt-out process is currently “very difficult” and needs to be improved.