British artist Gary Glitter has been released early, reports The Independent . The 78-year-old singer, who was convicted of sexual abuse, left prison in Portland, England on Friday after eight years.

Reports came out last year that Glitter, stage name of Paul Gadd, might be released early in February for good behavior. That seems to be the case now, reports the daily.

The singer, who was particularly famous in the 1970s for his hit Rock ‘n’ Roll (1972), was sentenced to sixteen years in prison in 2015 for abusing three underage girls. The former ‘King of Glam’ has been behind bars before. In 1999 he was imprisoned for several months for possession of child pornography. He later disappeared in a Vietnamese prison for two years for abusing two young girls.

The Sun previously wrote that Gadd must wear an electronic ankle bracelet with which he can be monitored. The singer owns according to The Sun an apartment in London, to which he may return. See also Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

Self abused

Glitter has always denied. He also says he did not receive a fair trial, but the appeals court contradicted that. Glitter, known for hits such as Do You Wanna Touch Me and I’m The Leader Of The Gang, previously sobbed in court that he himself was abused as a child and was therefore tangled up with himself. At the time he looked at the images, he said he was unable to empathize with the victims. He said later that he only realized how harmful this is for young children. “Now it wouldn’t happen again. I don’t feel the need to watch that awful porn.”

Glitter, who sold millions of records in the 1970s and 1980s, also apologized to his fans during his lawsuit. “I’ve lost my self-esteem and I’m very sorry,” he said.