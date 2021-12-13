at an altitude of 225 meters; British pop artist of Arab descent, Idris bin Wahoud, better known as “DAZ”, chose to celebrate the golden jubilee of the United Arab Emirates; Where he drew a painting on the helipad at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi today, Monday December 13, 2021, which is the highest helipad in the Emirates and the Gulf region, making him the first artist to paint a painting at this great height in the world.

Daz explained to “Emirates Today”, that the painting bears the title “Every idea is possible”, an expression of the UAE’s ability to attract creative ideas in various fields, and provide them with the opportunity to transform these ideas into projects and achievements on the ground, which made it a country. The impossible. Pointing out that choosing a high place to carry out the painting reflects the UAE’s keenness to always be on top. Therefore, after a lengthy search, he chose the helipad at the St. Regis Hotel on Abu Dhabi Corniche as it represents the highest helipad in the Gulf region.

The artist, who recently moved to reside in Dubai, indicated that the painting was executed in the colors of the UAE flag green, red, white and black, and shows the international artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who created a new trend in contemporary art, and changed the form of art in the world. Impossible” in English. Noting that the painting will be displayed at the hotel in Abu Dhabi before it goes on a tour. He indicated that he did not find it difficult to implement his idea, as the hotel facilitated the matter.



