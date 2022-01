A leading British art historian has discovered that a painting that has hung in his home for years is likely the work of the Flemish master Sir Anthony Van Dyck. That writes the British newspaper The Guardian. The man bought the painting years ago for about 65 pounds (78 euros). If it is indeed a masterpiece, it is estimated to be worth at least 40,000 pounds (47,800 euros).

