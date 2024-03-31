The UK Armed Forces are missing a “small arsenal of weapons” including several machine guns, assault rifles, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition. This was reported on March 30 The Telegraph.

“The weapons lost or stolen include two general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), one of which was lost to the Royal Navy at sea. The GPMG, which can fire up to 750 rounds per minute and has a range of up to 1,800 meters, is an important weapon for infantry battalions,” the newspaper clarifies.

The British Armed Forces also lost a deactivated Russian missile launcher, up to eight SA-80 rifles and several Glock pistols.

Among other things, a decommissioned First World War Lewis machine gun was stolen from Her Majesty's Royal Hussars headquarters last year.

“In total, at least 30 weapons have been lost or stolen from military bases since 2018,” the publication reports.

The newspaper also, citing data from the Royal Ministry of Defense, will report that over the past two years, “361 laptops, as well as 98 mobile phones, 70 computer hard drives and 50 memory cards” have been lost or stolen in the British Army.

On March 3, The Times reported that two Victoria Cross medals worth £600,000 (about $760,000) had disappeared from the Chelmsford Museum in the UK. Museum employees were not suspected of theft.