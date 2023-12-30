Captain Harpreet Chandy, a British Army medic, claims to have set a new world record by covering 1,130 km across Antarctica in 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes, becoming the fastest woman to cross the continent on skis alone, writes December 30 The Guardian.

At 34 years old, Captain Chandy has already broken two Guinness World Records for polar exploration. Now she is seeking her third title. If her words are confirmed, she will surpass the achievement of the previous record holder from Canada, Caroline Cote, by a day, 14 hours and 34 minutes.

During the trip, she skied for about 12-13 hours a day, pulling a 75-pound sled with everything she needed to survive.

“It definitely wasn’t a sprint, but I had to constantly evaluate my efforts and how long I would go each day. Too long or too fast and I could burn out. Finish too slow or too early, and I would have missed the record,” she was quoted as saying at the finish line Sky News.

Chandy noted that Antarctica is an “amazing place” that it is a “true privilege” to visit. According to her, this is not a continent that anyone can conquer. It is a place to be treated with respect and trust that “it will allow you to pass safely.”

Captain Chandy, from Derby, has taken a break from her military career. While in service, she was a physical therapist who provided rehabilitation to wounded soldiers and officers.

