The British army will be deployed in the coming days in crisis management in the sectors affected by strikes in the United Kingdom. As many as 1,200 armed forces will assist in health care and border security. This has been announced by the British government.

Among them are 600 soldiers who can drive an ambulance: they must ensure the safety of the population when the ambulance drivers go on strike on December 21 and 28. That is “the highest priority,” said British Health Secretary Steven Barclay.

Other soldiers at British airports must ensure that travel does not collapse around the holidays, when border guards are on strike for several days. Special training courses have already been given for military personnel at some airports.

Massive price hikes

The trade unions of various sectors disagree with the British government. They demand higher wages to cope with the massive price increases. However, the Conservative government considers the workers' demands prohibitive given the tense economic situation.

On Thursday, the nursing staff of the British health service NHS already held a historic strike for higher wages and better working conditions. The Royal College of Nursing union had called on tens of thousands of members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to strike for the first time in its history. Another strike is planned for December 20.