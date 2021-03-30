British and Moroccans are the foreigners who bought the most homes in the Murcia region last year, according to data from the statistical yearbook published by the College of Registrars. The Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs of Murcia (Frecom) yesterday valued this report, which shows that last year 11.32% of all home purchases in Spain corresponded to foreigners, with a decrease compared to 2019 of the 12.45%.

In the Region of Murcia, of the 14,897 homes acquired, 2,753 corresponded to foreigners, which represents 18.5% of the total and places the community as the fourth autonomous community with the highest percentage of sales to this type of client in the whole of the country. Although in the year the Region of Murcia accumulated a decrease of almost 20% compared to the previous twelve months.

Of the total number of homes sold to foreigners in the Region, 900 belong to British citizens, 32.71%. They are followed in percentage by Moroccans, who were behind 21.44% of the operations, and Belgians (7.91%). 78.57% of the sales corresponded to citizens of community nationalities.

Transactions carried out by citizens of other countries fell 20% compared to the previous year



Regarding the relative weight of foreigners in the real estate market, only three autonomous regions were ahead of the Region: Balearic Islands, where foreigners accounted for 29.64% of the total and drove an improvement in the previous year’s figures; the Valencian Community, with 23.34%, and the Canary Islands, with 22.80%. Both suffered a drop of around three percentage points compared to 2019.

The provinces where foreigners accounted for the greatest weight in the last year were Alicante (37.20%), Balearic Islands (29.64%), Malaga (28.19%), Tenerife (27.57%) and Gerona (25.64 %). Along with them, exceeding the national average, are Murcia, Las Palmas (18.26%), Almería (14.87%), Tarragona (13.09%) and Castellón (12.30%).

Reduced price



The average amount of mortgages on these homes acquired by foreigners was 61,390 euros in the Region, well below the average for the community (82,083 euros). The figure is better than the 59,796 euros mortgaged on average by foreigners in 2019, but it is still very far from what is registered in the national market, where the average reaches 142,603 ​​euros.

In Spain, the absolute weight of Moroccan nationality is significantly lower than in Murcia, occupying fourth place with 6.74% and an annual improvement of 6.17%. On the other hand, despite the fact that the British also lead the purchase of real estate by foreigners in the country as a whole, with 13.05%, they have experienced a fall of 13.94% compared to the previous year. The decline represents a continuity in the trend of recent years, although the degree of intensity of the decline has been more moderate than in previous years. In second place are the French, with 8.16% and an increase in relative weight of 7.85%, followed by the Germans, with 7.75%, which also improved their position.

Despite the downward pace in the weight of British people, the evolution allows us to be “relatively optimistic”, since, once they leave the European Union (EU), a large part of the uncertainties will be dissipated. Likewise, it is expected that the favorable evolution of its currency may make the price of housing even more attractive in a large part of the destinations of that nationality.