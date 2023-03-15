British and German fighters jointly intercepted, in a NATO-coordinated operation, a Russian plane near Estonian airspace, The UK Ministry of Defense revealed on Wednesday in a statement posted on its website.

Defense reported that British Air Force (RAF) Typhoon fighter jets collaborated with German Typhoons to “escort” a Russian refueling aircraft after it failed to respond to air traffic control communications.

“Both Typhoon aircraft rushed to escort the IL78 Midas, which was on the route between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, after it failed to communicate with air traffic control in Estonia,” the note said.

It adds that, after a “successful visual identification and escort”, the two Typhoons “were reassigned to intercept an AN148 passenger plane, which was also passing through Estonian airspace.”

The note clarifies that both the RAF and the German Air Force are carrying out a joint NATO operation, which was already planned and is the first for both allies. In addition, it notes that the interception was a routine mission for both fighters in order to provide “assurances that the UK and Germany, along with other NATO allies, stand on the side of their Estonian ally at this time of tension.”

Following the action, British RAF Secretary of State James Heappey referred to NATO as “the foundation of our collective security”.

The politician also pointed out that the “joint deployment” of the United Kingdom and Germany in the Baltic clearly shows the “collective determination to face any possible threat to NATO’s borders while demonstrating our combined strength.”

EFE