From: Lucas Maier

Split

War planes from Russia penetrate European airspace without any announcements. The NATO fighter pilots have to step up.

Ämari – It was only at the beginning of April that the German Air Force handed over the management of the NATO airspace surveillance mission in Estonia over the Baltic States to Great Britain. The last mission by German and British fighter pilots on Friday (April 14) shows how acute the mission over the northern NATO area is.

A Russian scout aircraft escorted by two SU-27 fighter jets is said to have entered Baltic airspace without notice. The transponder signal of the scout from Russia was also switched off.

Operation in the Baltic States: NATO operation over Estonia

According to the report, the Eurofighters of the Royal Air Force rose together with the German fighter jets to identify the initially unknown flying objects. They then escorted the Russian planes a bit across the Estonian Baltic Sea, according to the Royal Air Force.

The Russian war machines were en route from Russian sovereign territory to the Kaliningrad enclave. A Royal Airforce pilot involved in the operation described the operation as follows: “We often see Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea, so this was a routine interception for us.” The escort was then handed over to Swedish fighter pilots.

Deployment at the border of Europe: More than 150 German soldiers help with airspace security

On Saturday (April 15), the Air Force announced that the pilots have now completed 1,000 hours on the mission in the Baltic States. The German Eurofighters have been stationed in Estonia since August 2022.

More than 150 German soldiers are stationed in Estonia, according to the dpa news agency. Between August (2022) and mid-March (2023) alone, German fighter jets rose to 27 intercept missions. (Lucas Maier)

