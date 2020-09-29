British and Canadian Foreign Ministers Dominique Raab and François-Philippe Champagne called on Baku and Yerevan to immediately cease fire in Nagorno-Karabakh and resume settlement talks within the OSCE Minsk Group, reports TASS…

“Reports of shelling of settlements and casualties among civilians are deeply concerning,” they said in a joint statement.

It is emphasized that the UK and Canada are concerned about information about large-scale military operations along the line of contact in the conflict zone.

Raab and Champagne noted that any decision he made should be based on the principle of non-acceptance of violence and include a peaceful settlement through negotiations within the framework established by the OSCE Minsk Group.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully, and also called for the resumption of negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

On September 29, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the aggravation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.