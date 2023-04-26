British American Tobacco has to pay US authorities millions. It is the highest such sentence ever imposed by the Justice Department in connection with the sanctions against North Korea, it said.

Dhe tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) is paying the equivalent of around 570 million euros in fines in the USA for violating North Korea sanctions. The British group announced a payment of 635 million dollars to the US authorities on Tuesday. In return, US investigations into sanctions violations will be dropped.

BAT CEO Jack Bowles said the company regrets previous “misconduct” related to business activities from 2007 to 2017. Accordingly, all activities related to North Korea were suspended in September 2017.

The US Department of Justice said British American Tobacco and a subsidiary in Singapore had hatched an “elaborate plan” to circumvent US sanctions by selling tobacco products in North Korea. The ministry spoke of a penalty of more than 629 million dollars.

“This is the largest sentence related to North Korea sanctions in the history of the Justice Department,” Department Representative Matthew Olsen said in Washington. This is a “warning to companies everywhere about the costs and consequences of violating US sanctions”.

The international community has imposed a series of sanctions on North Korea over its missile and nuclear weapons program. However, the leadership in Pyongyang repeatedly manages to circumvent the sanctions.