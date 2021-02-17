LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The tobacco company British American Tobacco (BAT) (BAT) wants to continue growing in a shrinking tobacco market. Above all, alternative products such as e-cigarettes should provide tailwind. In the current financial year, the volume in the tobacco industry is expected to decrease by 3 percent, BAT announced on Wednesday in London. However, the group itself wants to achieve sales growth of 3 to 5 percent before the impact of currency fluctuations.

For earnings per share (EPS), BAT expects currency-adjusted growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The Group also expects negative effects from the ongoing corona pandemic and from the currency side.

Following these announcements, British shares slipped more than 6 percent on Wednesday. Analysts are disappointed by the outlook for the current year, the outlook is conservative, experts had expected more of the earnings outlook.

Despite the Corona crisis, the group can look back on a “robust” 2020 financial year. While business at airports suffered from the collapse in travel, the revenues from tobacco alternatives provided tailwind. Against this background, group sales fell only slightly by 0.4 percent to 25.8 billion pounds (29.6 billion euros). Without the negative effects of currency effects, it would have been a plus.

The group wants to continue growing, especially in the tobacco alternatives business, but traditional business still accounts for the largest part of sales.

BAT was able to increase the profit attributable to the shareholders to the bottom line in 2020 to 6.4 billion pounds after 5.7 billion pounds in 2019. This was due to savings, but also to the burden of legal disputes in the previous year. The total dividend for 2020 will rise by 2.5 percent to 215.6 pence per share./knd/mne/mis