British Ambassador to Georgia Mark Clayton assessed the actions of Georgian law enforcement officers who detained opposition leader Nika Melia during a special operation in Tbilisi, writing his opinion on Twitter.

“Shocked by what is happening this morning at the UNM headquarters. The violence and chaos in Tbilisi is the last thing Georgia needs now. I urge all parties to act with restraint now and in the coming days, ”the ambassador wrote.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Tbilisi also expressed concern over the arrest of Melia and expressed regret that calls from other international partners for restraint and dialogue were ignored.

Let us remind you that in the morning of February 23, Georgian law enforcement officers carried out a special operation to arrest the opposition leader, former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s party leader Nika Melia, during which, according to updated data, more than 20 people were also detained. It was reported that the police used pepper gas at the party’s office during the detention of Melia.