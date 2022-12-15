The British Government has presented in Parliament the legislation that sets the date of June 2024 so that airports have installed in the security control area the technology that eliminates the need for passengers to deposit one hundred milliliter containers in transparent bags or Keep your laptops separate from the rest of your luggage.

It had already been announced that the United Kingdom was going to follow the path set by airports in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, and now it is confirmed with this legislation. The aim is to eliminate the disruption caused by controls introduced in 2006 at airports around the world, following the discovery by British security forces of a plan to shoot down planes with explosives contained in bottles or beverage cans.

The change that will allow the removal of these restrictions is the deployment in airports of CT scanners that offer an X-ray image in three dimensions of passengers’ luggage. Today, scanners operating at almost all airports provide controllers with two-dimensional images.

The new Minister for Transport, Mark Harper, has stated that, with the introduction of the latest security technology, “queues will be reduced, the passenger experience will be improved and, most importantly, potential threats will be detected.” The changes will mean the replacement of the liquid restriction to a maximum of one hundred milliliters by another two liters.

The announcement of the future changes indicates that the complete release will depend on the adoption of similar measures by other airports. He advises passengers that they will need to consider the rules at the airports on their itinerary to see how they can benefit from relaxation. The European Commission is considering a similar relaxation.

The new technology is being tested at London’s two busiest airports, Heathrow, in the west of the British capital, and Gatwick, in the south. The announcement of the government’s decision has been welcomed by the airport owners association and also by the travel and tourism sector, both now recovering from the economic blow received during the pandemic,