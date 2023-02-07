British former police officer David Carrick has been sentenced to 36 life terms, of which he must serve at least 30 years. Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty to 85 crimes, including dozens of rapes of women. That reports the British channel BBC. Carrick, who belonged to an elite London police unit, was able to unwittingly abuse at least 12 women between 2003 and 2020 despite multiple screenings by his employer the Metropolitan Police.

For years, Carrick exerted extensive control over his victims, telling them, for example, that there would be no point in testifying against him because of his police position. He regularly locked one of his victims in a closet under his stairs. A police investigator said he had “seen dog cages that are bigger.” He used his authority as an agent to lure the women into a trap.

Farah Nazeer, the head of women’s aid organization Women’s Aid, tells the BBC that Carrick’s prison sentence is acceptable, but that it is “17 years, 12 victims and at least 85 crimes too late”. According to Nazeer, Carrick’s conviction was only possible because of the “courage, commitment and determination of these women who stood up to a police officer.”

Between 2000 and 2021, the police received nine complaints against Carrick, but did not intervene. The Carrick affair has provoked critical reactions within London’s city council. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “Serious questions need to be answered about how he could abuse his position as an agent in this appalling way.”