For 17 years, between 2003 and 2020, he struck. Today, the now 48-year-old David Carrick admitted four more rapes during a trial in London, in addition to twenty others he had already confessed to in December. In all, he confessed to 49 crimes, including 24 rapes, against twelve women. He also pleaded guilty to nine assaults, two attempted rapes and three kidnappings. More victims are expected to report to the police.

Police said Carrick met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust. The victims felt unable to come forward sooner because Carrick had told them they would not be believed.

Carrick was arrested in October 2021. Only then was he suspended. He was a member of The Metropolitan Police (Met) unit responsible for protecting Parliament and diplomatic missions in the capital. His misconduct was reported nine times The Met. He was screened twice and later even promoted to a unit responsible for the security of government buildings and embassies.

The Met has since apologized for the negligence. In December, Carrick already pleaded guilty to 43 crimes. The department then began an expedited investigation into his misconduct.