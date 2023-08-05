Budding British actress Georgie Grier has been inundated with messages of support over the past day after just one person turned up for her performance at Edinburgh’s renowned Fringe festival. She showed online that she had to cry from disappointment, after which well-known comedians encouraged her. Now it is very different.

The annual party in the Scottish capital is known as the largest cultural festival in the world and the place where you especially want to have performed as a comedian. Georgie Grier is there with her performance Sunsets, which she herself wrote and performs. Although she received some positive reviews in the run-up to the Fringe festival, the turnout on Thursday was rather disappointing.

“There was one person in the audience when I played my one woman show today,” Grier wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. She added a photo of herself with wet eyes and a tearful face. ‘It’s okay, right? It’s okay…?’ she tried to console herself. The person in the audience was also a colleague, who performs at the festival himself.

"She gave everything," Sophie Craig praised the performance. The two hugged, but Grier still cried. "It all came out," she told the BBC radio. She shared the photo on social media for a clear reason. "I didn't want to call my mother crying. I didn't want her to go through that."

Four hours of travel for nothing

Although Grier has ‘only’ 9000 followers, her post was viewed 7 million times and liked 38,000 times in a short time. Big names from the comedy scene shared sweet words. “We have all been through this,” wrote Dara Ó Briain. ‘This will soon be a nice anecdote. More than once I had to buy a drink for my audience, as a thank you for being the only ones who came.’ Politician Daniel Finkelstein also shared his experiences: he once traveled four hours to give a speech in front of two people, including the one who had invited him.

Tomorrow will be better, next week will be even better, and next year will be better again Comedian Jason Manford supported the actress

Even more painful was that Grier's tickets only cost 12 euros and only 40 people fit in the room. But no matter how near an empty room, "it's all useful experience," wrote comedian Chris Addison. "It's just the beginning," agreed colleague Jason Manford. "Tomorrow will be better, next week will be even better and next year will be better again." TV producer Mark Thompson emphasized: "Just because there was only one person in the audience doesn't mean your show isn't great."

Full room

The support has helped: at her performance on Friday, the hall was almost full, according to local media. ,,Hello Wembley!” Grier joked on arrival, as if she were standing in the famous London stadium that can hold tens of thousands of people. Saturday’s performance is already sold out.

Grier will be in Edinburgh until August 27. Last year comedian Robin Grainger played his show in the city for only one person. After that came into the media, his performance also became a success.



