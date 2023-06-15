British actress Glenda Jackson, who won two Oscars before dedicating herself to politics in the Labor Party, has died at the age of 87, her agent announced Thursday.

Lionel Larner said: “Twice Academy Award-winning actress and politician Glenda Jackson passed away peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.”

“She finally finished filming ‘The Great Escape’ with Michael Caine,” he added.

Jackson, who was a favorite of director Ken Russell, won her first Oscar in 1970. In 1973, she won her second Oscar.