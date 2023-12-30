Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in The Full Monty, Michael Clayton and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, you have died, his family said. He was 75.

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Claytona 2007 film that starred George Clooney.

He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Montyabout a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Valkyrie.

The actor was recognized for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.

