British actor Robbie Coltrane, world famous for playing Hagrid, the giant who takes care of the gardens and forests of the Hogwarts school of magic in the films of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, has died this Friday at the age of 72, as reported by your agent. “It was a role that brought joy to children and adults alike, and which has seen him receive a river of fan letters every week for the last 20 years,” the agent said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

However, Anthony Robert McMillan, born in Rutherglen, in the suburbs of Glasgow, in 1950, came to his most internationally recognized role after a long career in British film and television. After appearing in various small roles, in 1983 he joined the cast of the series Fresh, in which he coincided with other actors of his generation who would be stars, such as Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry or Emma Thompson. But the series that launched him to fame as a leading man in the UK was Crackers (1993), in which he played a psychologist working for the Manchester police.

In the cinema, in addition to the role of Hagrid, Coltrane played Falstaff in the Henry V by Kenneth Branagh (1989) and a Russian spy turned assistant to James Bond in two films of the superspy saga (goldeneye Y The world is never enough). Coltrane, who took his stage name from his passion for jazz player John Coltrane, was divorced with two children.

