Rescue teams are looking for British actor Julian Sands, who was reported missing while hiking in the mountains north of Los Angeles (California, USA).

Sands, 65 years old, is known for his roles in famous films and television series, among which are A Room With A View (translated as “An indiscreet romance”, “A love in Florence” or “A room with views”), “24” and Smallville.

The actor disappeared on Friday, January 13, in the Baldy Bowl area during a storm that occurred in the San Gabriel mountains.

Police said ground rescue teams abandoned the search over the weekend due to avalanche risks, but were continuing with drones and helicopters.

After confirming her disappearance, Sands’s friends have expressed their concern.

British actor Samuel West wrote on Twitter: “Please may Julian Sands be well. A friend and an inspiration. Bad news.”

Meanwhile, film producer Cassian Elwes said he is “devastated” adding that he is praying.

deadly storms

For weeks, California has been battered by deadly storms, and US President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that when conditions were safer for rescue teams, they would resume the search on land.

They said they had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy, and the surrounding area over the past four weeks and warned hikers to “stay away” from that area.

“It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting into trouble,” the department said. They are also looking for another hiker, an American, who went missing in the same mountains.

Last week, a mother of four whom friends described as an experienced hiker died after sliding more than 150 meters down Mount Baldy.

search with obstacles

Sands was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. local time on Friday, January 13.

Search and rescue teams from the department responded and began a search, but the search was hampered by severe weather warnings and trail conditions.

“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drone when weather permits,” authorities said in a statement.

Sands has spoken in the past about her love of hiking and mountaineering.

When asked what makes him happy in an interview with Britain’s The Guardian in 2020, he replied: “Being near the top of a mountain on a gloriously cold morning.”

Born in Yorkshire, Sands has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, but it was a leading role in the 1985 British romance A Room With A View that brought him worldwide fame.

He recently appeared in the drama Benediction, which also starred Peter Capaldi.

Sands lives in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife, the writer Evgenia Citkowitz, who is the mother of two of the actor’s three children.

