Four women would have accused the 48-year-old actor of being the perpetrator of “rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse” during the period between 2006 and 2013, the peak of his career. Brand has rejected the accusations through his social networks.

In an investigation conducted by the British newspaper ‘Sunday Times’, the alleged testimonies of four alleged victims of sexual abuse have been recovered, who identify their perpetrator as Russel Brand.

One of them alleges that the comedian would have sexually raped her at his home in Los Angeles, where there would also be a conversation in which the victim would have written to the actor in a text message “when a girl says no, it means no,” to which which Brand would have only responded with a simple “I’m sorry.”

Another claims that Brand abused her when she was only 16 years old, while the British man was 31 years old at the time of the incident. Furthermore, ‘Alice’, as the British tabloid refers to the victim whose real name has not been revealed, claims that Brand had an emotional relationship with her “for about three months.”

So far, there is no confirmation that the victims cited by the ‘Sunday Times’ have filed a formal complaint with the British authorities.

“Very serious accusations that I absolutely refute”: Russell Brand

The protagonist of ‘Death on the Nile’ strongly expressed his rejection of the allegations spread by the British newspaper through a video published on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, admitting that, although he was “very promiscuous” during the peak of his career, “all relationships were consensual.

“In the midst of this litany of astonishing and quite baroque attacks, there are some very serious accusations that I absolutely refute,” Brand mentioned in his video, shared hours before the publication of the British media’s investigation, after the latter sent him a letter asking for your reaction to the allegations before they were published.

Russell Brand rose to stardom at the beginning of the decade, hosting some of the UK’s biggest television and radio shows, as well as appearing in Hollywood comedies such as All About Me and The Age of Rock. He also gained notoriety in 2010 when he married American singer Katy Perry, in a marriage that only lasted 14 months.

With Reuters and local media.