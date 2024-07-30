British | A third child has died as a result of a knife attack in Britain on Monday

Britain’s|The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the case, and a knife has been confiscated from him. He is suspected of murder.

in Britain the third child has died in the knife attack that happened yesterday, Monday, the local police say. A nine-year-old girl died from her injuries in the attack.

On Monday, two children died in a knife attack on a children’s dance school in Southport, northwest England. The police confirmed that the two children who died on Monday were girls aged 6 and 7.

In addition, five children are seriously injured.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool declared the incident a serious emergency. On Monday, parents were expected to bring their children to the hospital’s emergency room only in urgent emergencies.

Police has arrested a 17-year-old boy living in the nearby village of Banks in connection with the case. The police confiscated a knife from the boy. He is suspected of murder.

The police are investigating the motive of the events, but are not currently investigating the events as an act of terrorism. The police believe that the stabber acted alone.