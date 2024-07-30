Tuesday, July 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

British | A third child has died as a result of a knife attack in Britain on Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
British | A third child has died as a result of a knife attack in Britain on Monday
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the case, and a knife has been confiscated from him. He is suspected of murder.

in Britain the third child has died in the knife attack that happened yesterday, Monday, the local police say. A nine-year-old girl died from her injuries in the attack.

On Monday, two children died in a knife attack on a children’s dance school in Southport, northwest England. The police confirmed that the two children who died on Monday were girls aged 6 and 7.

In addition, five children are seriously injured.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool declared the incident a serious emergency. On Monday, parents were expected to bring their children to the hospital’s emergency room only in urgent emergencies.

Police has arrested a 17-year-old boy living in the nearby village of Banks in connection with the case. The police confiscated a knife from the boy. He is suspected of murder.

The police are investigating the motive of the events, but are not currently investigating the events as an act of terrorism. The police believe that the stabber acted alone.

#British #child #died #result #knife #attack #Britain #Monday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I have breast cancer” The announcement by the Mediaset journalist shocks

"I have breast cancer" The announcement by the Mediaset journalist shocks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]