London: Have you ever heard that a Prime Minister said that he is not able to make a living by his salary. You will be shocked to hear that a Prime Minister will say that he does not have money. Even if they say that the Prime Minister of Britain, who rules the world, is more surprising.

According to the British newspaper, PM Boris Johnson is not living in salary, so he is considering resigning. The annual salary of Boris Johnson is around 1 crore 43 lakhs.

Out of this money, he has to pay a significant amount of money to his 6 children and ex-wife Marina Weiler. According to reports, Boris Johnson used to earn double the money by writing articles in the newspaper.

The discussion of the new PM has started with the news of Boris Johnson’s resignation .. Infosys cofounder Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law and UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak are also running in the PM’s race.

Also read-

US government filed a case against Google, know what the whole case is

Amid Corona epidemic, Chinese billionaires increase in wealth, Jack Ma at number one