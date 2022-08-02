Telegraph: Britain’s PM vote postponed due to risk of hacking

The vote to choose a new UK prime minister has been postponed due to the risk of hacking. About it informs newspaper The Telegraph.

According to the publication, the start of the voting process was postponed after the announcement of the British Government Communications Center (GCHQ) about a possible hacker attack. The center is responsible for the information protection of the government and the armed forces of the country. The postponement of the vote made adjustments to the plans of the Conservative Party.

Mail-in ballots, which were due to begin arriving to members of the Conservative Party on August 1, have not yet been sent. The possibility of voting in two ways remained – by mail and online. However, under the online system, the unique code of each member of the Conservative Party will be deactivated after they vote. This means that it will be impossible to change the decision made.

On July 20, two candidates reached the finals of the fight for the post of British Prime Minister – former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and the current head of the country’s foreign ministry, Liz Truss.