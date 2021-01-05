new Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled the visit to India. After the arrival of the new strain of Corona in Britain, there was a lot of doubt on Johnson’s visit to India.

This time Johnson was invited as the chief guest on the occasion of Republic Day. A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office Downing Street said, “Prime Minister Johnson spoke to PM Modi this morning, expressing regret that he was unable to visit India early this month.”

The spokesman said that PM Johnson said that due to the new strain of Corona in Britain, the lockdown has been imposed, in such a situation, they have to stay in the country so that they can meet the challenges.

Let us tell you that Britain has imposed a strict lockdown due to the new strain and on Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the infection is spreading as fast as it is “very sad and worrying” and currently the country’s hospitals are the worst of the epidemic. There is more pressure.

According to the latest data, only in England, Kovid-19 patients have increased by almost a third in the last one week and their number has gone up to around 27,000. This number is 40 percent more than when the epidemic was at peak in April. So far, 38 people have been infected in India by Corona’s new strain.

