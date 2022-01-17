A British couple, who have been rated the “oldest married couple” in the United Kingdom for their 81-year relationship, have revealed the secret of their eight-decade happy marriage.

According to the British newspaper, Daily Mail, Ron Bond, 102, and his wife, Joyce Bond, 100, fell in love during World War II.

The couple confirmed that their love was at first sight, and they married immediately in 1941.

They pointed out that the reason for the strength of this long-term relationship lies in their adoption of the principle of equality, which they have adhered to all these years.

“We feel great! There was no boss in our relationship,” said Joyce.

While Ron said, “Life can be difficult at times, but we go through everything together.. We take care of each other.”

The newspaper pointed out that they now live in an apartment in Buckinghamshire, and their children and grandchildren often visit them.

She stated that on the 80th anniversary of their marriage on January 4, 2021, they received a personal congratulations from Queen Elizabeth II.