Following the spectacular election victory of the Labour Party, Lammy was appointed the new Foreign Minister on Friday. Labour replaced the Conservatives under the previous Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after 14 years. Lammy had announced that if he won the election he would quickly visit several allies, including Germany. The Labour government wants to conclude a broad security pact with the EU. It should also include areas such as energy and climate, as well as closer cooperation in the defence industry.

On the occasion of Lammy’s visit, the Foreign Office also announced that shortly before the NATO summit beginning in Washington on Tuesday, the focus was also on “how we can make our support for Ukraine even more effective together with our allies.” The aim was to become more defensive in Europe and to strengthen NATO’s European pillar.

The United Kingdom is an indispensable part of Europe, it continued. Whether in science, culture or security – Germany and Great Britain work closely together. In addition, they want to make joint progress in international climate policy.

